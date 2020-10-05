Ohio Gov. DeWine allows 12,000 fans at next Browns game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a request from the Cleveland Browns to allow 12,000 fans into FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, his office confirmed on Monday.

The Browns and Bengals were limited to 6,000 fans for their first two home games under a spectator variance issued by the governor last month. In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the teams could only have 1,500 fans on each side of the stadium.

Inside FirstEnergy Stadium, fans sat in small pods with seats zip-tied around them to help with social distancing. The team implemented new cleaning protocols and on-site temperature checks. Masks are required for all guests ages 10 and older.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the new plan allowing a maximum of 12,000 spectators is dependent on the following:

Additional seating sections and concourse walkways will be opened to accommodate more spectators while ensuring that 6-foot social distancing protocols are maintained.

Spectators will be directed to enter the stadium using the designated entrance that is closest to their assigned seat.

Spectators will be grouped in “pods” of predominantly two to four people with no grouping larger than six individuals who are all members of the same party/group.

Will follow the same operating standards and plans outlined in the original Cleveland Browns’ Responsible Restart Plan.

Will coordinate/cooperate with Cleveland Department of Public Health to allow its representative(s) to be onsite during each game to assess compliance, how the team’s spectator plan worked and whether any modifications are needed.

The Browns host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

