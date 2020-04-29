Ohio high school graduation: Districts given three options during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio is issuing recommendations to school districts as they prepare for graduation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s 612 school districts need to work with their local health departments to make sure the plans are in accordance with public health guidelines.

“When we look at whether or not to hold a graduation ceremony, social distancing and keeping social distance practices must be first and foremost. Mass gatherings simply cannot be held,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during his news conference on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education released the following guidance:

Virtual graduation ceremonies are preferred.

Drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas.

An event with 10 people or less at a time, who are socially distanced, where a graduate can receive his or her diploma.

The governor also said graduation parties can pose the same risk as graduation ceremonies. Gatherings should be kept to 10 people or fewer.

