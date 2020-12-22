Ohio getting nearly 20,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine than expected this week

**Find out more about the Ohio vaccine rollout in the video above**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Ohio this week, with some unexpected news from the Ohio Department of Health.

On Dec. 24, an allotment of 89,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive in the state, ODH announced today, about 19,500 more doses than was previously anticipated.

Moderna vaccines, about 69,700 doses, are also arriving sometime this week. Doses will be sent to hospitals that didn’t already receive doses.

The second phase of the rollout is also being activated, with doses going to assisted living facilities and other healthcare spots.

