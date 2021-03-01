Ohio getting 96,100 doses of new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state is receiving doses of the new vaccine this week.

DeWine said that in total, Ohio was receiving more than 440,000 doses of all brands of COVID-19 vaccines this week, the most ever.

More vaccine is coming to Ohio this week. Johnson & Johnson is now starting to ship, and Ohio will get 96,100 doses in the first week. In total for the week, we'll receive 448,390 doses in Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 1, 2021

DeWine also said that the vaccines would be sent to some new locations.

“We’ll be sending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 200 independent pharmacies around the state. Most of these pharmacies had not yet received any vaccine,” he said. “They’ll also go to local hospitals, health departments, and chain pharmacies.”