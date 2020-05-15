Ohio gains 100,000 more coronavirus testing swabs via Independence laboratory

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — One Northeast Ohio medical supply facility has sent out its first shipment of coronavirus testing swabs today.

After working around the clock for weeks, ROE Dental Laboratory employees managed to make 100,000 nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swabs. This morning, those were shipped out of ROE’s Independence facility and sent directly to the State of Ohio.

According to a company spokesperson, the swabs have undergone a rigorous series of proficiency tests and received a stamp of approval from a group of Ohio scientists and doctors.

Following the initial coronavirus shutdown, more than 100 workers were brought back to ROE to help with the effort to bring more tests to Ohio. The company also added 36 3D printers to keep up with demand.