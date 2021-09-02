LIST: Northeast Ohio high schools cancel football games for Week 3 due to COVID-19

(WJW) – Week 3 of high school football is seeing cancelations due to coronavirus positive cases and students in quarantine.

WEEK 3 Cancelations

CLEARVIEW LOCAL SCHOOLS

Clearview Local Schools has canceled its varsity game at Smithville and JV game at Keystone due to COVID-related protocols.

DOVER CITY SCHOOLS

Varsity, freshmen and JV games against Indian Valley are canceled.

The Dover High School athletic office will refund tickets already purchased.

WEEK 2 Cancelations

BEACHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Beachwood High School officials reported Tuesday that its game Friday, August 27 against John Marshall is canceled.

School leaders say it is due to the large number of players in quarantine.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s game against Brookside is canceled due to COVID concerns with their opponents.

The game will not be rescheduled and refunds will be sent for all those who purchased tickets in 3-5 days.

STREETSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

Officials at Streetsboro High School confirmed Tuesday the team would not be playing this week. The team was scheduled to play West Geauga on Friday. West Geauga will now host Geneva, the school announced.

As of Aug. 24, the district reported 8 active COVID-19 student cases at school and 1 active staff case.

The illnesses led to more than 111 students in quarantine. High school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 19. The district does not require masks.

TRIWAY HIGH SCHOOL

Triway Local Schools announced on August 20 its first 2 games would be canceled.

According to the district, the majority of the football program was in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test of a player.

They were scheduled to play Mogadore on Friday.

Beachwood vs Orange

Sebring McKinley vs Leetonia

Triway vs West Holmes