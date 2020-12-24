Ohio focuses on COVID-19 incidence, ICU usage in two new maps

(Watch Cleveland Division of Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo receive the coronavirus vaccine in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health is shifting its focus away from the state’s public health advisory system, which is a color-coded map determining a county’s risk for COVID-19.

The state said the system was meant as an early warning when cases were rising.

“Today, those measures are all at an elevated plateau and the advisory system does not accurately reflect the sustained high levels,” the health department said on Thursday.

Health officials issued two other maps on Thursday. The first shows cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. Every county in the state exceeds the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of the virus.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

“At the beginning of August, the statewide average of cases per capita during the previous two weeks was at 101. As of this week’s update, the statewide average is 769 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks. There also are 7 counties that are at 1000 or more, which means that at least 1 out of every 100 residents has tested positive for COVID during the past two weeks and are at risk of spreading it to others,” the Ohio Department of Health said.

The second map shows the percent of all intensive care unit patients who are positive for COVID-19. The health department said at the beginning on August, about 12 percent of the state’s ICU patients had COVID. Now, that number is up to 31 percent. One out of every three ICU patients is COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

“While there are some differences across counties, most counties in Ohio have worsened on these measures since the fall and remain at unacceptably high levels of spread. The current impact on the healthcare system is severe and unsustainable,” the health department said.

