Ohio families to get $300 to feed children who relied on school meal programs

(WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received notice that its Pandemic EBT plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

That allows the state to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students in Ohio, who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs at school.

Benefits will be mailed directly to students. Families do not need to apply and will receive around $300.

Gov. DeWine said the Pandemic EBT program was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The announcement came during the governor’s daily coronavirus press conference.

