1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus Headlines: May 12, 2020 Malls and retail stores to open today for first time in weeks. Here’s what will be different… Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Ohio families to get $300 to feed children who relied on school meal programs

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services received notice that its Pandemic EBT plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

That allows the state to distribute SNAP benefits to 850,000 students in Ohio, who relied on free or reduced-price meal programs at school.

Benefits will be mailed directly to students. Families do not need to apply and will receive around $300.

Gov. DeWine said the Pandemic EBT program was included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The announcement came during the governor’s daily coronavirus press conference.

**Read more on his coronavirus press conference, here**

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral