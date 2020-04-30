Ohio extends stay-at-home order with exceptions as businesses set to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will extend the state’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire on Friday, as efforts continue to slow the spread of coronavirus.

There are exceptions to the order under the extension. On Friday, dentists and veterinarians can resume care. Then on May 4, manufactures, distributors, construction and general office environments are allowed to reopen. The state will permit consumer, retail and services to open again on May 12.

“It will be extended. Again, it’s important as we try to go back to work and as we start to go back to work and get this economy moving, that we do it carefully,” DeWine said on Thursday.

Under the stay-at-home order, DeWine said people can still go to the grocery store and take walks.

“The social distancing is really the key to everything. People just keeping that distance and that’s what we need to continue to do,” the governor said.

The first stay-at-home order from DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton went into effect on March 23 and was extended through May 1.