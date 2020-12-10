Ohio extends curfew until Jan. 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday the state is extending its curfew in a continued effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The initial health order took effect on Nov. 19 and lasted for three weeks. The curfew ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Retail, aside from grocery stores and pharmacies, were required to close at 10 p.m., and restaurants were permitted to stay open past that time for carryout and delivery orders only. It was not intended to prevent people from going to work or school, or seeking medical care.

The new curfew will go until Jan. 2. There is a variance for the Browns vs. Ravens Monday Night Football game.

“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.

