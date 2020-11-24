Ohio expects batch of COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state expects its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine around Dec. 15.

DeWine received the update on the vaccination during a call with the White House and other governors on Monday.

“We are in the process of planning how that will get out. It will come out to us in different batches from then on,” DeWine said. “We have a date that looks pretty definite, pretty certain, we hope. Things are looking a lot better.”

The first batch will be from Pfizer and the second from Moderna about a week later, he said. DeWine said his understanding is that Ohio will receive batches every few days.

The vaccine will require two doses, separated by about four weeks.

Under Ohio’s vaccination draft plan, submitted to the Centers for Disease Control in October, high-risk health care workers and first responders will receive the vaccine first. Phase 1B of the state’s draft vaccination plan includes older adults living in communal or overcrowded settings ,and people at a significantly higher risk because of underlying conditions.

