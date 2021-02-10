Ohio expected to lift curfew as COVID-19 hospitalizations stay below 2,500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health are expected to lift the statewide curfew on Thursday.

DeWine moved the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 and said it would be reevaluated in two weeks. The governor said if COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed below 3,000 for seven consecutive days, the curfew will be moved to midnight and if they remained under 2,500 for a week, it will be eliminated.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2. On Tuesday, there were 1,974 hospitalizations.

The statewide curfew, aimed at reducing person-to-person contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus, originally went into effect on Nov. 19 and was intended to run for 21 days. It was extended over the holidays.

