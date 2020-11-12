Ohio expands statewide flu activity dashboard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health is expanding its statewide seasonal flu activity dashboard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard shows flu trends with charts to indicate whether flu hospitalizations or cases of flu-like illness are on the rise. The data breaks down cases by region, county, date, sex, age, race and ethnicity.

It only shows positive flu PCR tests reported by public health laboratories and select clinical labs that participate in the national flu monitoring system, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday.

The announcement comes as Ohio saw a record-high of 7,101 coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period on Thursday.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: