Ohio expands benefits for students receiving free or reduced-price lunches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced expanded benefits for students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

He said thousands of qualifying Ohio children who are learning remotely will soon receive additional money to purchase food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

In the spring, Ohio issued 250 million benefits to more than 850,000 students, according to DeWine. Another round will be issued later this month.

DeWine said parents do not have to apply for the additional funds if they already have an Ohio Direction card. It will be automatically loaded. Other families who qualify will receive a preloaded card directly in the mail.

The state is asking school districts to submit information as soon as possible.

“Our goal is every single eligible child gets to benefit from this program,” DeWine said.

