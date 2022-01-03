Ohio expanding COVID testing locations with help from National Guard

Related video: What to do if you can’t find a COVID test

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard are expanding COVID testing in several cities starting this week.

DeWine made the announcement Monday as the state continues to see its highest hospitalization rates since the pandemic started.

About 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will support the additional testing sites. The majority of deployed National Guard members are still in hospitals providing direct clinical care and non-clinical support.

The Ohio National Guard has either been deployed or will soon be deployed to help out with the following testing sites:

Currently Open:

Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland.

Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron.

Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.

Opening Soon:

Canton

Zanesville

Mansfield

Chillicothe

Toledo

Springfield

Cincinnati

Dayton expanding capacity at existing testing locations.

On Monday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported 6,177 inpatient hospitalizations.

“As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state’s response,” said Governor DeWine. “I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve.”

More details on the upcoming sites will come at a later date.