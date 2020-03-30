Ohio enlists prison inmates to make hospital gowns, face masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The state of Ohio is utilizing prisons to make more personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said inmates have made 500 hospital gowns so far.

When they get additional supplies, Ohio's prisons will be able to produce 44,000 more hospital gowns, 1,460 gallons of hand sanitizer and up to 2 million cough masks, which are similar to surgical masks.

DeWine said they are also gearing up to make face shields, waiting for materials and patterns.