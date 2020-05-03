Ohio employers can now report employees who don’t want to work in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

*Watch our report above to learn more on what to expect with the reopening of Ohio*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Employers in Ohio can now report employees to the state who are choosing not to work or have quit in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services recently set up a page on its website which allows employers to submit their reports. The online form asks a variety of questions, including the name of both the employer and the employee.

The agency also wants an explanation for why the employee is no longer working.

“We will review the necessary files and records in light of the information you have provided to determine the most appropriate action,” ODJFS states on the page.

Many businesses are starting to reopen under the new order from Governor DeWine, so the agency wants to know who may no longer be eligible for unemployment.

*Click here to see the online report.*

