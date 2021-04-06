Ohio drops outdoor mass gathering order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – No more limits on large gatherings outdoors in Ohio, according to newly released orders from the state health department.

The new health orders from the Ohio Department of Health ask that people still stick to groups of 10 or less, mask up, and socially distance from other groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move allows for planning for graduation, proms, and concerts if they’re held outside.

Right now, there have not been any changes regarding crowd size at Progressive Field, which welcomed about just under a third of its capacity for the season home opener Monday.

The Cleveland Indians representatives tell FOX 8 they will be monitoring that month to month.

The team has been receiving health and safety guidance from Cleveland Clinic.

Indoor capacity for sports and theaters remains at 25%.