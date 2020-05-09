Ohio Dept. of Health to test 1,200 households next week for COVID-19 antibodies

*Watch the video above to learn more about Governor DeWine’s plans to ramp up testing here in Ohio.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health will start testing residents across the state next week for COVID-19 antibodies, which can determine whether the person has been exposed to the disease.

According to a spokesperson for ODH, 1,200 households will be randomly chosen to take part in the testing. They will be notified by mail and can opt out at any time.

Should they decide to volunteer, a team member from ODH will then come to their home and randomly pick one of the adults for a blood test and nasal swab.

They will get their results back in about two weeks.

Governor DeWine has been vocal about the need for more testing as the state reopens this month. He said the new data will be a useful tool in learning about the coronavirus and its impact on Ohio.

