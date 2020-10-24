Ohio Dept. of Health reports new single-day high with 2,858 coronavirus cases

*Watch Governor DeWine discuss the impact of COVID-19 on schools above. *

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 195,806 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,206 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 157,744 people recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,858 cases were reported to the Ohio Department of Health, which is a new single-day high. The previous record was 2,518 on Friday.

Also, in the last 24 hours, there were 22 deaths, 140 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Earlier this week, Governor Mike DeWine announced that 38 counties have been moved to the red level on the state’s coronavirus map. That means there’s high exposure and spread happening.

“It’s time to pay attention and get serious. The spread of COVID-19 is getting worse by the minute. The government is not going to come knocking on your door to make sure you aren’t having a party. We all have a personal responsibility to take precautions and stay safe,” DeWine said during a news conference on Thursday.

