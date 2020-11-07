Ohio Dept. of Health reports 5,549 new coronavirus cases, breaking previous record

*Watch our report above on Ohio’s newly appointed state health director*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 5,549 COVID-19 cases were reported. The previous record was 5,008 on Friday.

There were also 12 deaths, 149 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

According to ODH, there have been 245,727 total confirmed and probable cases, and 5,506 fatalities since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 182,878 people have recovered.

“We are once again at a critical juncture in our fight against COVID-19. Cases are spiking and are at an all-time high, but, the good news is that we are closer than ever to getting a vaccine. It’s always darkest before the dawn, but the light is coming. Ohio needs to be ready,” DeWine said on Thursday.

56 of Ohio’s 88 counties are also now in the red on the state’s coronavirus map, which means there’s very high exposure and spread happening.

DeWine encourages residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks, especially as we head into the holiday season.

