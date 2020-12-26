Ohio Dept. of Health reports 11,018 new coronavirus cases in last two days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health reported 11,018 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days.

ODH did not release its normal daily numbers on Christmas in observance of the holiday.

20 additional deaths were also documented over the 48-hour span along with 168 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 664,668 cases of coronavirus, 8,476 fatalities, 36,513 hospitalizations and 5,689 ICU admissions. 510,332 people are presumed to have recovered.

ODH shared the following daily averages for the past seven days:

7,177 coronavirus cases

64 deaths

280 hospitalizations

