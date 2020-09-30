Ohio Dept. of Health releases updated travel advisory to include seven states

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest list of states residents should avoid traveling to due to COVID-19.

They include South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Mississippi.

The states were selected based on their positivity rates for coronavirus.

Anyone entering Ohio after going to these states should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The travel advisory is intended for both business and leisure travel.

