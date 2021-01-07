Ohio Dept. of Health releases latest travel advisory, 19 states added to list

*Watch our report above on questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health issued its latest travel advisory for residents on Wednesday, which now includes 19 states.

Anyone who travels to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are urged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

The following states are now included in the advisory: Idaho, Alabama, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Utah, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” officials said.

The advisory is updated once a week on Wednesdays using data from the day before.

Resources

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).