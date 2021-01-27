Ohio Dept. of Health releases latest COVID-19 travel advisory, 12 states added to list

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss Ohio’s curfew in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest COVID-19 travel advisory on Wednesday with 12 states added to the list.

According to ODH, the following states are reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher: AL, IA, ID, PA, KS, SD, MS, OK, UT, TX, AR and VA.

“Connecticut, Kentucky, Oregon, and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means we are not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate,” officials said.

Visitors and residents entering Ohio after traveling to the states above are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes for both business and leisure.

A new travel advisory is issued every Wednesday using data from the day before.