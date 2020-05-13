Ohio Dept. of Health receives experimental drug remdesivir for patients with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Some hospitals here in Ohio will soon have access to remdesivir, an experimental drug for patients with COVID-19.

“It is currently being studied in treatment of COVID-19 in clinical trials and has been found to shorten the duration of disease from 15 to 11 days in patients being treated in-patient hospital settings,” the Ohio Department of Health said in a press release.

Ohio received an allotment of 20 cases of remdesivir, which can be used for about 100 patients. The drug will be distributed to select hospitals based on the percentage of mechanically ventilated patients they have. They are considered the most severe.

“This is not a cure, but early signs indicate that it can help in the treatment of COVID-19,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH. “Ohio’s allocation is not enough to treat all patients, so we are working with medical experts to ensure distribution is based on clinical best practices.”

Remdesivir is administered intravenously and in two courses depending on the severity of disease. Patients will receive either a 5-day (6-dose) course or a 10-day (11-dose) course, as clinically indicated, ODH explained.

Redesivir is considered an “investigational medication.” It has not yet been approved by the FDA as a treatment for COVID-19.

University Hospitals is currently testing the drug in a clinical trial, you can learn more about that in video above.

