Ohio Dept. of Health hiring ‘contact tracer’ to gather information from those with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is looking to hire a contact tracer who would assist in gathering critical information from those diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the job description, some of the job duties for the “disease detective” include contacting newly diagnosed cases, collecting and recording information on symptoms, and providing contacts with information about quarantine procedures.

The part-time position is temporary and could last 12 to 18 months. It pays $18.59 an hour. A majority of the work would be performed remotely, however, travel may be needed for some in-person interviews.

ODH would prefer to hire an Ohio resident who is familiar with the state’s geography.

