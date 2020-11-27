Ohio coronavirus numbers: 17,065 new cases reported in last two days

*See Gov. DeWine’s latest press conference on coronavirus above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health announced that 17,065 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last two days.
According to the state’s latest numbers, there have been 399,808 cases documented since the pandemic began and 6,346 deaths. 242,146 are presumed to have recovered.
Here are the counties with the most cases:
- Franklin – 51,161
- Cuyahoga – 37,222
- Hamilton – 30,493
- Montgomery – 20,518
- Butler – 15,199
Governor DeWine has been vocal about the need for residents to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings, especially during the holidays.
Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew remains in effect. You can read more about that here.
