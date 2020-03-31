Ohio Department of Youth Services contractor tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– A part-time contractor with the Ohio Department of Youth Services tested positive for coronavirus, the department said in a news release on Monday.

The worker was last at a youth correctional facility on Feb. 13. The person started experiencing symptoms on March 20 and was tested on March 23. The department of youth services said the individual started telecomuting on March 12 and has not been at a DYS facility since.

“DYS staff have worked hard to protect the health and safety of our staff and youth, in line with Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19. We will continue to constantly monitor this situation and adjust as needed,” said DYS Director Ryan Gies. “We are very grateful that our colleague is doing well.”

Ohio Department of Health said it’s unlikely that any youth or DYS staff member contracted COVID-19 from the part-time contractor because of the timeline. No others at the facility have developed symptoms.



The Ohio Department of Youth Services has taken the following measures during the coronavirus outbreak: restricting access to visitors and volunteers coming into the facilities (excluding medical personnel), conducting legal visits and Release Authority hearings via video conferencing, increasing access to phone calls between youth and their families, and requiring detention centers and community correctional facilities to screen youth 24 hours before transferring them to DYS.