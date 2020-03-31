Ohio Department of Job and Family Services adds resources to keep up with unemployment claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted addressed concerns with the state's unemployment system, which has been overwhelmed during the coronavirus shutdown.

Over the last few weeks, FOX 8 has been flooded with emails and messages from people trying to get through to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to apply for unemployment benefits.

On Tuesday, Husted said he spoke with department of job and family services leadership, the technology team and the vendors about the website and call center.

"Folks out there are scared about both the health and economic consequences of what's going on. And we wanted to bring an even greater sense of urgency to solving some of these challenges," Husted said.

Husted said the website capacity was increased times 20. The call center added 100 people to the staff. He said 180 people are being trained and Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation is lending employees to help.

"For all of you who have had challenges, I want you to know your voices are being hear and being acted upon," Husted said. He said the system is working for most.

Husted said the department has handled twice as many people in two weeks as it typically does on average in the entire unemployment system over the past two years.

Husted said even if you have trouble applying, benefits will be backdated to the date that you were eligible to receive them.

"We asked that you be patient and understanding," Husted said.

Previously, Husted has recommended people avoid using the website during peak times.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is separate from the benefits included in the recently-signed CARE Act.