Ohio Department of Job and Family Services adds more resources to handle increase in claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he is working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to improve the unemployment system.

Husted said more unemployment claims have been filed in Ohio in the last month than in the last two years.

People who lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic continue to report problems applying for unemployment benefits. Husted listed a few improvements coming to the system. He also reminded residents that benefits will be backdated to the day a person was eligible.

"This process will not stop improving until everybody is served,” Husted said. “I want to reassure you that until everyone gets the level of customer service they deserve, they will continue to make those improvements."

Before the pandemic, there were 42 people working in the ODJFS call center. Husted said there are now 1,194 and that’s still not enough, even with other agencies loaning employees. The nature of the call center has also changed because of social distancing, so technology was upgraded to allow employees to work from home.

The computer system, which is not cloud-based, was built in 2004 and could do the necessary functions when the unemployment rate was 4 percent, Husted said. It's capacity has been increased.

Husted said the Ohio Department of Job and Families Services promised to do the following this week: add text-to-speech capabilities, onboard an additional 337 staff and introduce voice recognition for frequently asked questions.

By the end of next week, the department will launch a virtual call center to speed up wait times, begin processing the additional $600-a-week payments authorized under the Care Act and launch online tool for self-employed 1099 workers to get in line early. The department will not be able to process the 1099 claims until May 15.

On May 1, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services expects to be able to process applications for people who are entitled to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment under the Care Act.

To save time when you’re applying for unemployment, Husted asked people to enter the mass layoff number: 2000180. It will speed up the process, he said.

Husted also plugged the state's coronavirus job site, which lists hundreds of openings for essential positions.

Click here for the Ohio COVID-19 job search