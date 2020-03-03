Ohio Department of Health to update coronavirus numbers daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Department of Health is beginning to post its coronavirus reports daily, as opposed to Tuesday and Thursday.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and seven people have tested negative. The department said the risk to Ohioans in general remains low.

“We want to be as transparent as possible when it comes to giving the latest information about COVID-19,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, in a news release on Monday. “Ohio stands prepared, and we have taken a very aggressive approach to make sure we are ready if a case does happen in Ohio.”

More than 200 people have returned to Ohio from China within the past 14 days. None showed symptoms.

