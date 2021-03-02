Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 death data reconciliation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing updated information on the COVID-19 death data reconciliation.

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled to hold a news briefing at 11 a.m., Tuesday, to talk about the updated data.

In February, the ODH announced the state’s COVID-19 death count may have been underreported by as many as 4,000.

As of Monday, a total of 17,346 deaths had been reported in the state, however the data reconciliation is ongoing.