Ohio Department of Health to hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will lead the discussion, and be be joined by Holzer Health System Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Canady and Brian Kaminski, vice president of quality and patient safety at ProMedica.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 7,747 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 6,037. There were also 292 hospitalizations, 18 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths.

In early July, Ohio was seeing about 200 to 300 new COVID-19 cases daily.

The Ohio Hospital Association said one in six patients in hospitals across the state has COVID-19, and one in four patients in the ICU has the virus.