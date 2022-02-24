Ohio Department of Health to hold COVID-19 news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joe Castaldo, medical director of infectious disease at OhioHealth, and Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of women’s and children’s infection control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been on a steady decline for the past weeks.

On Wednesday, 1,323 cases, 198 hospitalizations, 11 intensive care unit admissions and zero deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours.