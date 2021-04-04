Ohio Department of Health taking day off, releasing April 4 and 5 coronavirus numbers Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health announced it will not release the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon as usual. Instead, Easter’s number’s are set to be reported along with Monday’s numbers.

As of Saturday, there have been 1,024,011 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,293 cases reported yesterday along with a total of 18,643 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported yesterday).

Trust the Facts: Although #COVID19 vaccines are new, the mRNA technology they use has been studied for decades. It allows our bodies to safely and effectively create antibodies to prevent #COVID19. Learn more at https://t.co/wfQjytm5nb. pic.twitter.com/4dRTAjGp8d — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 3, 2021

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is 53,306 people as of Saturday.

About 970,904 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

The number of people vaccinated in the state as of Saturday is 3,647,477 or about 31.20% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far.

The drive-thru Summit County vaccination site is now open to Ohioans: