Ohio Department of Health reports 29 deaths, 1,131 new coronavirus cases

**Watch the video above for more information on how COVID-19 can impact the heart**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Friday afternoon.

There have been 106,557 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,784 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 84,904 have recovered.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,128 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 1,131 cases, 29 deaths and 105 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 19,287

Cuyahoga: 14,120

Hamilton: 10,001

Lucas: 5,609

Montgomery: 4,619

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 533

Cuyahoga: 523

Lucas: 324

Hamilton: 262

Mahoning: 259

