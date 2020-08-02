Ohio Department of Health reports 14 deaths, 944 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There have been 93,031 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in 3,529 deaths, since the pandemic began. 10,900 people have been hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Health said 68,394 are presumed recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 944 cases, 14 deaths and 43 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

If you're interested in learning more about where your county stands in regard to #COVID19 spread, we have a new interactive map with indicator data for all of Ohio's 88 counties here: https://t.co/58Cg4I0Cmk#MasksOnOhio#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Lb0YBHnacC — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 2, 2020

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 17,107

Cuyahoga: 12,646

Hamilton: 9,110

Lucas: 4,852

Montgomery: 4,024

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 514

Cuyahoga: 477

Lucas: 318

Mahoning: 253

Hamilton: 247

Just last week, the Ohio Department of Health reported a single-day record number of coronavirus cases. Thirteen Ohio counties were placed under a Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.

After revealing the record-high number of cases, Governor Mike DeWine said COVID-19 appears to be more heavily impacting Ohio’s rural counties.

“The good news is that more people are wearing masks in our urban counties and we are seeing the spread slow,” DeWine said Thursday. “The bad news is our more rural counties are turning orange with significantly more spread taking place.”

Meanwhile, experts say this trend can be seen across the United States, placing the country in a new phase of the virus.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread” White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx said speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.

Dr. Deborah Birx says we are in a “new phase” of the pandemic: “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It’s extraordinarily widespread… it’s more widespread and it's both rural and urban.” https://t.co/iSgYCbbcx3 #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ApwnYyGFTI — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 2, 2020

According to Brix, widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a “new phase” for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

America has the world’s biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.

