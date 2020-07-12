Ohio Department of Health reports 1,378 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.
There were 65,592 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,378 cases. The virus has also resulted in a total of 3,058 deaths (up 22 from Saturday) across the state.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,701 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 44 years old.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 12,035
- Cuyahoga: 9,208
- Hamilton: 6,950
- Lucas: 3,007
- Marion: 2,748
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 447
- Cuyahoga: 399
- Lucas: 306
- Mahoning: 239
- Summit: 209
An order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health now requires masks in public for counties in Level 3 and Level 4 of the Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures the risk of coronavirus. (Watch the video above to learn more about the mask mandate.)
The order went into effect Wednesday for Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Trumbull counties and Friday for Clermont, Fairfield, Lorain, Pickaway, Summit and Wood counties.
Huron County was lowered from Level 3 to Level 2.
If a county drops to Level 1 or Level 2, it will no longer be under the mandatory mask order.
Currently, a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties are in Level 1. None are in Level 4, though health officials are monitoring Cuyahoga County.
The alert system map will be updated every Thursday.
DeWine did say on Friday he doesn’t plan on issuing a statewide mask mandate despite the growing number of coronavirus cases, believing that such requirements are needed primarily for counties with larger populations.
“We have spread in every county,” DeWine acknowledged to CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “Newsroom” Friday morning. “And we strongly recommend that everybody who goes out in public, no matter what county they’re in in Ohio, that they should have a mask on. But mandating it takes it to that next level.”
DeWine said most of the counties under mask orders have large populations, and he drew a contrast between densely populated counties and rural ones.
“Frankly, we don’t have to have everybody (wear a mask),” DeWine said. “But if we could get 80%, if we could get 80% of all Ohioans who would wear a mask out in public, keep the social distance, we’ll knock this thing down.”
