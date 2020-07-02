Ohio Department of Health reports 1,301 new coronavirus cases

Editor’s note: There have been 1,301 new cases reported in 24 hours, not 1,076 as originally reported. We apologize for the error.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state late Thursday afternoon.

There were 54,166 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 1,301 cases were reported to the health department. While the number of deaths remains steady, that’s an increase from the 21-day average of 633 cases and 58 hospital admissions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said COVID-19 is spreading at large family gatherings, funerals, protests, bars and restaurants. During his news conference on Thursday, he acknowledged the outbreak in Put-in-Bay.

The governor said it’s spreading because people are not staying home when they have symptoms, not social distancing and not wearing masks. He said the increase in cases is in people in their 20s and 30s, which is a national trend.

The uptick in numbers comes as Ohio launches the Public Health Advisory Alert System, a color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each of the state’s 88 counties. Fifty-three counties are in Level 1, meaning there is active exposure and spread of the virus.