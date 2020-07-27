Ohio Department of Health reports 1,104 new coronavirus cases, 37 new deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 85,177 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,104 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,344 deaths (including 37 additional fatalities reported today).

A total of 59,413 Ohioans have reportedly recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,285 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 15,862
  • Cuyahoga: 11,788
  • Hamilton: 8,591
  • Lucas: 4,146
  • Montgomery: 3,567

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 494
  • Cuyahoga: 454
  • Lucas: 312
  • Mahoning: 248
  • Summit: 214

Gov. Mike DeWine, who was recently seen on CNN talking about masks, as seen in the video above, reminded Ohioans today that a travel advisory is now in place for states with high coronavirus positivity rates. He recommends not traveling to these locations at all.

Yesterday, the city of Cleveland reported five more deaths due to coronavirus.

