1  of  5
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Ohio Department of Health reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state late Thursday afternoon.

There were 54,166 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 1,076 cases, 13 deaths, 72 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care admissions were reported to the health department. While the number of deaths remains steady, that’s an increase from the 21-day average of 633 cases and 58 hospital admissions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said COVID-19 is spreading at large family gatherings, funerals, protests, bars and restaurants. During his news conference on Thursday, he acknowledged the outbreak linked Put-in-Bay.

Put-in-Bay COVID-19 outbreak linked to bar employee

The governor said it’s spreading because people are not staying home when they have symptoms, not social distancing and not wearing masks. He said the increase in cases is in people in their 20s and 30s, which is a national trend.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 9,338
  • Cuyahoga: 7,013
  • Hamilton: 5,224
  • Marion: 2,731
  • Lucas: 2,628

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 407
  • Cuyahoga: 366
  • Lucas: 302
  • Mahoning: 228
  • Summit: 206

The uptick in numbers comes as Ohio launches the Public Health Advisory Alert System, a color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each of the state’s 88 counties. Fifty-three counties are in Level 1, meaning there is active exposure and spread of the virus.

Ohio launches color-coded system for coronavirus risk in each county

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral