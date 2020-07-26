Ohio Department of Health reports 10 deaths, 889 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 83,184 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 889 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 3,307 deaths (an additional 10 deaths).

A total of 58,465 Ohioans have reportedly recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,199 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 15,548

Cuyahoga: 11,584

Hamilton: 8,436

Lucas: 4,006

Montgomery: 3,456

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 487

Cuyahoga: 449

Lucas: 311

Mahoning: 244

Summit: 212

Governor Mike DeWine announced a state-wide mask mandate earlier this week as Ohio case numbers continue to rise.

Friday, as seen in the video above, he explained that masks have played a role in stopping the spread of the virus.

We all want to go back to “normal,” but right now we need to do the right thing. We need to wear our masks and protect ourselves and our loved ones @GovMikeDeWine #MasksOnOhio #AllforOhio pic.twitter.com/6pAeriZjd3 — Ohio Chamber (@OhioChamber) July 22, 2020

The news of the mask mandate came after three weeks of mandatory face coverings in counties in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, which determines COVID-19 risk.

The mask order applies to those 10 years or older.

Masks must be worn:

At an indoor location that’s not a residence

Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet of social distance from those not in your household

When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, including taxi, car service, private ride share

Exceptions:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiants at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking

