Ohio Department of Health reports 10 deaths, 889 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.
There have been 83,184 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 889 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 3,307 deaths (an additional 10 deaths).
A total of 58,465 Ohioans have reportedly recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,199 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 15,548
- Cuyahoga: 11,584
- Hamilton: 8,436
- Lucas: 4,006
- Montgomery: 3,456
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 487
- Cuyahoga: 449
- Lucas: 311
- Mahoning: 244
- Summit: 212
Governor Mike DeWine announced a state-wide mask mandate earlier this week as Ohio case numbers continue to rise.
Friday, as seen in the video above, he explained that masks have played a role in stopping the spread of the virus.
The news of the mask mandate came after three weeks of mandatory face coverings in counties in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, which determines COVID-19 risk.
The mask order applies to those 10 years or older.
Masks must be worn:
- At an indoor location that’s not a residence
- Outdoors, when unable to keep 6 feet of social distance from those not in your household
- When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, including taxi, car service, private ride share
Exceptions:
- Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
- Those who are officiants at religious services
- Those who are actively involved in public safety
- Those who are actively eating or drinking
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Ohio Department of Health reports 10 deaths, 889 new coronavirus cases
- Rare blue lobster named Clawde gets new home at Akron Zoo
- Oscar-winning actress and ‘Gone With the Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104
- Healthcare professionals urge leaders to shut down US again as coronavirus cases surge in several states
- LIVE: Motorcade for John Lewis travels through Montgomery, Alabama