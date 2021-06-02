Ohio Department of Health reminds residents of the importance of getting vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is looking to convince people who have chosen not to get vaccinated from coronavirus that it’s important to do so.

They are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live

About 45% of Ohio’s residents have started the vaccine process, according to ODH.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, Pediatrician Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, and family physician Jeffrey Swartz, MD, will attend the press conference.

This comes as the state’s mandated mask orders end for people who are vaccinated.

According to the State of Ohio, there’s been an increase of more than 495,000 people who have started the vaccination process in the last week.