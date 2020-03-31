Ohio Department of Health receives gloves, masks from national stockpile

Health department: SNS supplies and state’s reserve will not meet immediate or future needs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health has received its allotment of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. The supplies will be sent to county locations.

The equipment, commonly called PPE, is used by health care workers on the frontlines of the fight with coronavirus.

“The supplies we received, and the state’s reserve will not meet the immediate or future needs of Ohio’s healthcare providers and first responders,” said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a news release on Tuesday.

“This shortage is why our message has been to conserve. Industries with PPE are encouraged to donate what they have to their local Emergency Management Agencies.”

Ohio received:

-107,670 gowns

-552 coveralls

-493,575 gloves

-131,808 face shields

-672,100 surgical masks

-271,450 N95 masks