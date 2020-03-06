Ohio Department of Health opens call center to address coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has opened a call center to answer citizens' questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the department, the call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. These medical professionals will be tasked with answering questions and providing accurate information about the coronavirus, the risk to the public and Ohio's response to the illness.

The call center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach call center staff at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Map based on state departments of health as of March 6. Updated daily. Coronavirus Cases by StateMap based on state departments of health as of March 6. Updated daily.

There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio. However, while the risk to Ohioans remains low, ODH says it is important to follow the below-mentioned precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

ODH is regularly updating information regarding the number of potential coronavirus cases and the results of testing. You can find this and additional information on COVID-19 on ODH's website.

Meanwhile, we will have Dr. Heidi Gullett with the Ohio Department of Health in the FOX 8 newsroom Friday at 1 p.m. to answer your questions about the coronavirus. You can watch her livestream on our website, app and social media platforms.

GET OUR NEWS APP HERE:

For iOS devices

For Android devices