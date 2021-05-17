Ohio officially implements CDC guidance, allowing the fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has officially conformed its mask mandate to align with the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, releasing an amended health order Monday.

As a refresher, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last Wednesday that anyone fully vaccinated would not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings starting June 2. But then on Friday, the CDC said they felt comfortable letting fully vaccinated individuals not wear masks in most settings starting then.

DeWine then said Friday, Ohio would change its plan to reflect the CDC’s guidelines (as seen in the video above). That new plan was signed today.

“In short, except in certain limited circumstances, fully vaccinated persons may safely do most activities without a facial covering and without socially distancing,” ODOH Director Stephanie McCloud said in Monday’s amended health order, going on to mention that unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks and socially distance in social settings.

Today, @OHdeptofhealth amended its health order to conform to new @CDCgov guidance allowing those who've been vaccinated to stop wearing masks. Under the CDC's new guidance, those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance. https://t.co/pZ8aTOaCQP pic.twitter.com/4SnUIRf0jz — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 17, 2021

Under the CDC guidance all people, unvaccinated or vaccinated, need to wear masks in healthcare settings, while traveling on airplanes and other public spaces and when an individual space or business makes the decision to require masks.

Ohio is continuing to require masks in settings where a lot of people are not vaccinated, such as children who are still ineligible to get the shot, like in schools or daycare centers. People must also stay masked at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Read the full health order below: