Ohio Department of Health offering free COVID-19 testing in Cleveland this month

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health will be providing no-cost COVID-19 testing in Cleveland during the month of December.

Testing will be available from Dec. 4 through Dec. 30 at Elizabeth Baptist Church at 6114 Francis Ave. and Lee Memorial AME Church at 862 East 105th St., and at Lee Road Baptist Church at 3970 Lee Rd. starting Dec. 7.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will not be testing on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25.

