Ohio Department of Health issues coronavirus travel advisory for eight states

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s live interview on FOX 8 News on Wednesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health issued its latest travel advisory for states seeing high positivity rates of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. The latest list of states: South Dakota, 23.6 percent; Idaho, 23.5 percent; Wisconsin, 21.1 percent; Iowa, 18.8 percent; Wyoming, 16.7 percent; Kansas, 16.6 percent; Nevada, 15.7 percent, and Indiana, 15.6 percent.

(Image via: Ohio Department of Health)

The state of Mississippi is shaded gray this week on the travel advisory map. The Ohio Department of Health said Mississippi is showing reporting irregularities with the data for total tests reported in the past week so the positivity rate cannot be calculated.

The advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, as well as Ohioans and out-of-state travelers.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: