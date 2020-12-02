Ohio Department of Health issues coronavirus travel advisory for 13 states

Ohio also has positivity rate of 15 percent

COLUMUBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released a new list of states under its coronavirus travel advisory on Wednesday.

Those entering Ohio after travelling to states with positivity rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those states are Idaho (49 percent), Iowa (43.4 percent), South Dakota (41.1 percent), Kansas (40 percent), Alabama (33 percent), Pennsylvania (29 percent), Arizona (23 percent), Mississippi (22 percent), Utah (20 percent), Missouri (19 percent), Nevada (17 percent), Montana (15 percent) and Arkansas (15 percent).

The Ohio Department of Health said Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, but given recent trends, Oregon is likely to have a positivity of above 15 percent.

Ohio also has a positive testing rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent.

What to Do During Self-Quarantine

Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.

If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.

Do not have visitors in your home.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride-shares.

